BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Purchases Shares of 23,435 Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,435 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $871,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 149.1% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 49.0% during the first quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 5,780 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 8.5% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,902 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 44.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,503 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Juniper Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,322,000. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Juniper Networks

In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $158,539.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 857,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,472,621.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 23,610 shares of company stock valued at $665,163 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Juniper Networks Stock Down 2.6 %

JNPR has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Juniper Networks from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.41.

Shares of JNPR stock opened at $28.97 on Tuesday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.20 and a 12-month high of $38.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.45 and a 200-day moving average of $31.61. The company has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.89.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.59%.

Juniper Networks Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

