BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Purchases Shares of 3,993 CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 159.6% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 440.0% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 2,233.3% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRWD. Mizuho decreased their target price on CrowdStrike from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $260.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $257.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Twenty-seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.21.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $185.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $182.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.64. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.00 and a 1-year high of $298.48.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $487.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.35 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 14.50% and a negative net margin of 11.08%. The company’s revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total transaction of $1,437,906.39. Following the sale, the insider now owns 185,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,626,927.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 71,528 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total value of $11,827,154.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 958,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,456,393.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total value of $1,437,906.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,626,927.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,782 shares of company stock valued at $17,581,741. 6.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

