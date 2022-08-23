BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 17,688 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lessened its holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 49.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,688 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Snap were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNAP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 433,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,383,000 after purchasing an additional 9,762 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Snap by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Snap by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 77,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,629,000 after acquiring an additional 22,204 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Snap by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 97,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,590,000 after acquiring an additional 5,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Snap by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 273,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,857,000 after acquiring an additional 9,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SNAP shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Snap from $59.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Argus lowered shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Guggenheim lowered shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Snap from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.74.

Snap Stock Down 4.8 %

Insider Transactions at Snap

NYSE:SNAP opened at $11.01 on Tuesday. Snap Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.34 and a twelve month high of $83.34. The company has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.17 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.74. The company has a current ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

In other news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 41,929 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total transaction of $515,307.41. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 696,175 shares in the company, valued at $8,555,990.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 3,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total transaction of $38,034.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,087,282 shares in the company, valued at $12,623,344.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 41,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total value of $515,307.41. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 696,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,555,990.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,199,896 shares of company stock worth $12,501,449.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

