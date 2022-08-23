BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Takes $509,000 Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Dover by 41.1% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dover Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $133.84 on Tuesday. Dover Co. has a twelve month low of $116.66 and a twelve month high of $184.04. The firm has a market cap of $19.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $127.08 and a 200 day moving average of $139.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Dover Increases Dividend

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.07. Dover had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 26.94%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This is an increase from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Dover’s payout ratio is 25.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on DOV shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Dover to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Dover from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays cut their price objective on Dover from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Dover from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Dover from $135.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.17.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

