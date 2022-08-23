BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Takes $889,000 Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $889,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 154.3% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 173.5% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 93 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KLA in the first quarter worth $43,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in KLA in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in KLA by 36.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KLA stock opened at $359.80 on Tuesday. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $282.83 and a 52-week high of $457.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $344.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $346.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. The firm has a market cap of $51.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.33.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 95.80% and a net margin of 36.06%. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.43 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 24.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. KLA’s payout ratio is 23.74%.

KLA announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 12.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KLAC shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on KLA from $373.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Evercore ISI set a $425.00 target price on shares of KLA in a report on Monday, June 20th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of KLA from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on KLA from $430.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KLA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $425.16.

In related news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 96 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $30,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,442 shares in the company, valued at $11,341,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 96 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $30,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,341,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $95,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,339,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,025 shares of company stock valued at $2,681,699. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

