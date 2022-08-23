BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Takes Position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,978 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FFIV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of F5 by 1,216.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,138,867 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $237,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,330 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of F5 by 1,009.7% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 121,900 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,471,000 after purchasing an additional 110,915 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new position in shares of F5 during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,892,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of F5 during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,278,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in F5 by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 240,459 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $58,842,000 after buying an additional 38,564 shares during the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $166.07 on Tuesday. F5, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.43 and a twelve month high of $249.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.50.

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $674.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.81 million. F5 had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that F5, Inc. will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total transaction of $27,920.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,951,671.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other F5 news, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.73, for a total transaction of $164,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,921,575.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total transaction of $27,920.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,951,671.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,062 shares of company stock worth $1,180,798. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of F5 from $255.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of F5 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on F5 from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on F5 from $273.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on F5 from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, F5 has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.38.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

