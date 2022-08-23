BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Takes Position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,978 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FFIV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of F5 by 1,216.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,138,867 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $237,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,330 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of F5 by 1,009.7% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 121,900 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,471,000 after purchasing an additional 110,915 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new position in shares of F5 during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,892,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of F5 during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,278,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in F5 by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 240,459 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $58,842,000 after buying an additional 38,564 shares during the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
F5 Stock Down 3.2 %
NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $166.07 on Tuesday. F5, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.43 and a twelve month high of $249.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.50.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total transaction of $27,920.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,951,671.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other F5 news, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.73, for a total transaction of $164,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,921,575.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total transaction of $27,920.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,951,671.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,062 shares of company stock worth $1,180,798. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of F5 from $255.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of F5 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on F5 from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on F5 from $273.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on F5 from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, F5 has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.38.
F5 Profile
F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.
