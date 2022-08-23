BitShares (BTS) Hits Market Capitalization of $36.32 Million

BitShares (BTS) traded 22.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 23rd. BitShares has a total market cap of $36.32 million and $7.00 million worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BitShares has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BitShares coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0121 or 0.00000057 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002145 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.86 or 0.00106725 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00032982 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00019806 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000598 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001410 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000310 BTC.
- Elrond (EGLD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.69 or 0.00250636 BTC.
- Helium (HNT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00031071 BTC.
- TerraUSD (UST) traded down 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000217 BTC.
BitShares Coin Profile
BitShares (CRYPTO:BTS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,550,000 coins. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.org. The Reddit community for BitShares is /r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @_bitshares and its Facebook page is accessible here.
BitShares Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
