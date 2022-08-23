BitTube (TUBE) Trading Down 11% Over Last Week

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 35.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 23rd. Over the last seven days, BitTube has traded 11% lower against the dollar. One BitTube coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. BitTube has a total market capitalization of $226,199.46 and approximately $10.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.23 or 0.00720003 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000088 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 47.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitTube Coin Profile

BitTube (TUBE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitTube’s total supply is 352,000,493 coins. BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitTube is coin.bit.tube . The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin.

Buying and Selling BitTube

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm. “

