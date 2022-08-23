Bloom Price Reaches $0.0919 (BLT)

Bloom (BLT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 23rd. During the last week, Bloom has traded down 28.5% against the dollar. One Bloom coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0919 or 0.00000429 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bloom has a market capitalization of $5.21 million and $2,165.00 worth of Bloom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004669 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,420.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004719 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004666 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003797 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002386 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.61 or 0.00128907 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00032945 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00085634 BTC.
About Bloom
Bloom is a coin. It launched on November 29th, 2017. Bloom’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,642,697 coins. Bloom’s official Twitter account is @BloomToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bloom is /r/BloomToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bloom’s official website is hellobloom.io.
Buying and Selling Bloom
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bloom directly using U.S. dollars.
