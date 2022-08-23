Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd Buys 81 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $12,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,215,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,843,305,000 after acquiring an additional 898,161 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,364,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,379,927,000 after buying an additional 658,377 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,499,421,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 1.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,814,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,195,830,000 after buying an additional 71,564 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,917,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $735,258,000 after buying an additional 127,822 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

AvalonBay Communities Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE AVB opened at $210.33 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $200.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $29.41 billion, a PE ratio of 36.14, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.93. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $183.35 and a 12 month high of $259.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $644.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.41 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 33.39% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AVB shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $263.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI set a $231.00 price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $210.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $275.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.74.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

(Get Rating)

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.