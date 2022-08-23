Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd Buys 93 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 77,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $10,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 89.8% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 2.5 %

PNC stock opened at $166.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.54. The company has a market cap of $68.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.39 and a fifty-two week high of $228.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.31. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 27.32%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.50 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PNC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $250.00 to $222.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $227.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $188.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $160.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.63.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

