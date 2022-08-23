Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd Decreases Stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd lessened its position in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 509,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242,359 shares during the quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd owned about 0.13% of Dropbox worth $9,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Dropbox by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,760,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,920,000 after buying an additional 128,698 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP raised its position in Dropbox by 358.4% during the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 135,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after purchasing an additional 105,992 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 25,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 38,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 22,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 6,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Dropbox from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:DBX opened at $22.90 on Tuesday. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.07 and a 12 month high of $32.59. The company has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.54 and its 200 day moving average is $22.33.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 94.26% and a net margin of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $572.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Timothy H. Young sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total value of $334,350.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,632,257 shares in the company, valued at $36,383,008.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Dropbox news, President Timothy H. Young sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total transaction of $334,350.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,632,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,383,008.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 11,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.26, for a total value of $273,410.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 304,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,390,032.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,770 shares of company stock worth $1,600,415 in the last quarter. 25.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.

