Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd raised its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 271,808 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $20,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 310 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 125.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 316 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.24.

CVS Health Stock Performance

CVS opened at $102.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $134.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.75. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $81.78 and a 1-year high of $111.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.24. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $80.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $2,344,264.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,355,032. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $13,172,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 626,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,495,935. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,264.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,355,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

