Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd raised its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $7,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. First Community Trust NA raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 127.4% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 64.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of PSX stock opened at $88.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.42. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $63.19 and a 12 month high of $111.28.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.85. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $49.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Phillips 66’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 15.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 33.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PSX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Phillips 66 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $16,092,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,024,961.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 59,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $6,513,411.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,312,232.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total value of $16,092,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 656,563 shares in the company, valued at $72,024,961.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 297,700 shares of company stock worth $32,327,782. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

