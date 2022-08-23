Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd Grows Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 131,037 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $24,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCD. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 4.9% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in McDonald’s by 3.9% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,509 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 5.1% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 52,469 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $12,970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,572,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 29.8% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,272 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,816 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MCD. Cowen raised their target price on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Guggenheim raised their target price on McDonald’s to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on McDonald’s from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $306.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $284.74.

Insider Activity

McDonald’s Price Performance

In other news, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total value of $1,188,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total value of $606,075.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,654.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total value of $1,188,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 20,191 shares of company stock valued at $5,250,365. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $262.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $193.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $253.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $248.30. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $217.68 and a 1 year high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 129.90% and a net margin of 25.77%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 67.98%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

