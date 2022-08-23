Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd Has $13.10 Million Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 55.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,079 shares during the quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $13,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STZ. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Stock Up 1.2 %

STZ stock opened at $254.81 on Tuesday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $207.35 and a twelve month high of $261.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $47.09 billion, a PE ratio of 38.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $241.80 and a 200 day moving average of $237.73.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Constellation Brands from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.19.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In other news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 4,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.84, for a total value of $1,044,748.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,848,678.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 4,165 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.84, for a total transaction of $1,044,748.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,236 shares in the company, valued at $11,848,678.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Wildstar Partners Llc sold 183,332 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total value of $44,514,842.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $24,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,616,978 shares of company stock worth $392,658,567 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Featured Articles

