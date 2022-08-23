Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd Has $13.76 Million Holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 423,389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 19,389 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd owned about 0.40% of Helmerich & Payne worth $13,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,014,264 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $95,138,000 after buying an additional 114,270 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 43,015 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,566,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,304,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 7,136 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Helmerich & Payne news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,175,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Helmerich & Payne Stock Performance

Helmerich & Payne Dividend Announcement

Shares of Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $42.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.94. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.93 and a 12-month high of $54.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is currently -90.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on Helmerich & Payne to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.22.

About Helmerich & Payne

(Get Rating)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

