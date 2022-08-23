Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd Has $14.95 Million Stock Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 63.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 519,747 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 917,600 shares during the quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd owned 0.06% of Halliburton worth $14,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Halliburton from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $36.60 to $41.60 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.53.

Halliburton Price Performance

Shares of HAL stock opened at $29.19 on Tuesday. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $18.73 and a 12-month high of $43.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.80 and a 200-day moving average of $34.36.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. Halliburton had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.19%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Lawrence J. Pope sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total value of $399,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 283,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,319,512.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total value of $854,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 310,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,246,898.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lawrence J. Pope sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total transaction of $399,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 283,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,319,512.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,663,600 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.