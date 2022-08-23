Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd Has $22.06 Million Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd raised its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,267 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,161 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $22,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,484,615 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,388,336,000 after buying an additional 240,099 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,638,889 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,801,122,000 after buying an additional 186,814 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,432,345 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $924,189,000 after buying an additional 48,098 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Honeywell International by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,265,770 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $680,947,000 after acquiring an additional 96,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Honeywell International by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,137,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $654,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Cowen set a $205.00 price target on Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.08.

In other news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $952,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:HON opened at $197.84 on Tuesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.35 and a 12-month high of $233.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.15.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.48%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

