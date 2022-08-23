Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd Makes New $24.11 Million Investment in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 479,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $24,109,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd owned 0.16% of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,659,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,196,578,000 after buying an additional 1,584,397 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,419,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $690,427,000 after purchasing an additional 198,395 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,797,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $594,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851,562 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,482,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $628,037,000 after purchasing an additional 229,265 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,722,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $469,596,000 after purchasing an additional 254,286 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Performance

BIP stock opened at $42.32 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.57. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $35.81 and a fifty-two week high of $46.01. The company has a market capitalization of $19.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.33 and a beta of 0.76.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Cuts Dividend

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Rating ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.50). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 2.75% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 208.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BIP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $45.33 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $43.33 to $46.67 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.80.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 61,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 5,300 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.3 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 360,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.