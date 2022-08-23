Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd Purchases 111 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $8,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth $31,000. 56.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PRU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Prudential Financial to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.00.

PRU stock opened at $99.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $97.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.08. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.73 and a 52-week high of $124.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

