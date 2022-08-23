Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd Purchases 159 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd owned about 0.07% of Xylem worth $8,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Xylem during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Xylem during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in Xylem during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. 83.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Northcoast Research began coverage on Xylem in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on Xylem from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen upgraded shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Xylem from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.30.

XYL stock opened at $96.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.72. The company has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.08 and a 52-week high of $138.78.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 8.06%. Xylem’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.72%.

In other Xylem news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total value of $501,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,115,385.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Xylem news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 5,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $472,193.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,053.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total value of $501,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,115,385.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,580 shares of company stock valued at $1,185,927 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

