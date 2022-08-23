Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd Raises Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd lifted its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 164,514 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd’s holdings in NIKE were worth $16,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 245.7% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 476,970 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $79,497,000 after buying an additional 338,996 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in NIKE by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,045,764 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $340,968,000 after purchasing an additional 60,932 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,239 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 494,736 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $82,459,000 after purchasing an additional 102,792 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on NKE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on NIKE from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on NIKE from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on NIKE from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $130.00 price objective on NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.46.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $110.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $173.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.53 and a 1-year high of $179.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.74.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 32.45%.

NIKE announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the footwear maker to reacquire up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $998,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,700,732.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $102.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,029,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,681 shares in the company, valued at $2,644,115.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $998,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,700,732.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,796 shares of company stock valued at $9,085,334 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

