Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd Sells 29,581 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd lowered its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 320,489 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 29,581 shares during the quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd’s holdings in Oracle were worth $20,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 469.0% in the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Oracle from $92.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.77.

Insider Activity at Oracle

Oracle Trading Down 2.8 %

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 980,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.80, for a total transaction of $68,404,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,077,721.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 980,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.80, for a total transaction of $68,404,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,077,721.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock worth $232,369,224. 43.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $76.46 on Tuesday. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $63.76 and a 12 month high of $106.34. The company has a market cap of $203.76 billion, a PE ratio of 31.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.23.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.14. Oracle had a net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 193.58%. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.33%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

