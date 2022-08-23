Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd Sells 31,728 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd decreased its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 31,728 shares during the quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd owned approximately 0.05% of Copart worth $12,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CPRT. Red Cedar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Copart by 0.3% in the first quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 91,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,495,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Copart by 21.0% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 7,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in Copart by 759.1% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 781,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,085,000 after buying an additional 690,744 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Copart in the first quarter valued at $13,872,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Copart by 17.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,185,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $525,203,000 after buying an additional 610,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Matt Blunt sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.72, for a total value of $1,157,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Copart news, Director Matt Blunt sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.72, for a total value of $1,157,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total transaction of $8,862,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Copart Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Copart to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Copart to $151.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Copart currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.75.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $124.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $118.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.71. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.21 and a 1-year high of $161.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

