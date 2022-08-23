Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd Sells 89,900 Shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV)

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd cut its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,147,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,900 shares during the quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd owned about 0.38% of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. worth $19,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TV. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 64,751,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,000 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 7,093,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,467,000 after buying an additional 537,855 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,823,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,932,000 after buying an additional 526,551 shares in the last quarter. Alua Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Alua Capital Management LP now owns 6,538,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,262,000 after buying an additional 1,687,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIG Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. MIG Capital LLC now owns 5,810,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,448,000 after buying an additional 437,343 shares in the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Stock Performance
Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. stock opened at $6.76 on Tuesday. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $13.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.29.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Profile
Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. It operates in four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities; provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising sales; and offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.
