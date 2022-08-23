Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd Sells 89,900 Shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV)

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd cut its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,147,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,900 shares during the quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd owned about 0.38% of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. worth $19,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TV. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 64,751,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,000 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 7,093,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,467,000 after buying an additional 537,855 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,823,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,932,000 after buying an additional 526,551 shares in the last quarter. Alua Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Alua Capital Management LP now owns 6,538,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,262,000 after buying an additional 1,687,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIG Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. MIG Capital LLC now owns 5,810,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,448,000 after buying an additional 437,343 shares in the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Stock Performance

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. stock opened at $6.76 on Tuesday. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $13.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Profile

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark dropped their target price on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. to $17.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $11.50 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $15.50 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.64.

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. It operates in four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities; provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising sales; and offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

See Also

