Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd Takes $22.96 Million Position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,532,890 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $22,956,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in UBS Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 49,743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in UBS Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50,583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its stake in UBS Group by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 21,113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in UBS Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in UBS Group by 5.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 36,834 shares of the bank’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UBS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of UBS Group from CHF 23 to CHF 22 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.18.

UBS Group Stock Performance

About UBS Group

Shares of UBS opened at $15.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The company has a market capitalization of $55.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.14. UBS Group AG has a 52-week low of $14.78 and a 52-week high of $21.49.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

Featured Articles

