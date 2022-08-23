Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd Takes Position in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 513,192 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,458,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd owned 0.49% of MakeMyTrip at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in MakeMyTrip during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in MakeMyTrip by 91.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 5,303 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in MakeMyTrip by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 12,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 4,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 2,953 shares during the period. 42.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MakeMyTrip stock opened at $32.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. MakeMyTrip Limited has a 1-year low of $20.06 and a 1-year high of $36.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.76.

MakeMyTrip ( NASDAQ:MMYT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. MakeMyTrip had a negative return on equity of 3.46% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $88.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.23 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that MakeMyTrip Limited will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MMYT has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on MakeMyTrip from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MakeMyTrip has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

