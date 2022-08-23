Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Shares Sold by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. reduced its stake in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 50.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 65,507 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $8,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BXP. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 4,800.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Properties during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 1,792.9% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Boston Properties Stock Down 3.3 %

Boston Properties stock opened at $83.53 on Tuesday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.46 and a twelve month high of $133.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.27.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.64. Boston Properties had a net margin of 22.04% and a return on equity of 8.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is currently 93.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 22,472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.96, for a total value of $2,021,581.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Boston Properties from $139.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $143.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Boston Properties from $104.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.54.

Boston Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.