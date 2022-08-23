botXcoin Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $51.35 Million (BOTX)

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 23rd. In the last seven days, botXcoin has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One botXcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0314 or 0.00000131 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. botXcoin has a market cap of $51.35 million and $13,274.00 worth of botXcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004674 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21,402.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004714 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004673 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003788 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002388 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00128658 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00032863 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00078962 BTC.

About botXcoin

botXcoin (CRYPTO:BOTX) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 10th, 2019. botXcoin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,634,642,342 coins. The official website for botXcoin is botxcoin.com. botXcoin’s official Twitter account is @botxofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. botXcoin’s official message board is botxcoin.com/category/blog.

botXcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “botXcoin is a future token for financial freedom that provides a functional token for using our profitable trading robot in all cryptocurrency exchange all over the world. The goal of this project is to utilize a trading robot (BOTX App) and build a multi-cryptocurrency trading exchange (BOTXPRO). “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as botXcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire botXcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase botXcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

