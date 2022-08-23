BRC (NYSE:BRCC) Given New $19.00 Price Target at Tigress Financial

BRC (NYSE:BRCCGet Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Tigress Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Tigress Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 94.47% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BRCC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of BRC from $19.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of BRC to $11.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of BRC from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of BRC to $19.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.43.

BRC Stock Performance

NYSE:BRCC opened at $9.77 on Tuesday. BRC has a twelve month low of $6.62 and a twelve month high of $34.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BRC

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in BRC during the first quarter worth $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BRC during the first quarter worth $35,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in BRC by 420.6% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,785 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in BRC during the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in BRC during the first quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 22.05% of the company’s stock.

About BRC

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

