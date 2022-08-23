Bunzl (LON:BNZL) Given Buy Rating at Shore Capital

Bunzl (LON:BNZL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($32.62) price target on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 2,935 ($35.46) price target on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,950 ($35.65) price target on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bunzl from GBX 3,050 ($36.85) to GBX 2,800 ($33.83) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,879.44 ($34.79).

Bunzl Stock Down 2.2 %

BNZL stock opened at GBX 3,046 ($36.81) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,900.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,894.92. The firm has a market capitalization of £10.28 billion and a PE ratio of 2,309.85. Bunzl has a 12 month low of GBX 2,363 ($28.55) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,189 ($38.53). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.60, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

About Bunzl

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

