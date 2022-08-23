Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on CABA. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on Cabaletta Bio from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Cabaletta Bio from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.20.

Shares of NASDAQ CABA opened at $1.67 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $48.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.55. Cabaletta Bio has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $14.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.63.

Cabaletta Bio ( NASDAQ:CABA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.07. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cabaletta Bio will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,919,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after buying an additional 151,824 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 68.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 335,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 135,600 shares during the period. DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cabaletta Bio during the second quarter worth approximately $261,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 355.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 25,268 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 81.6% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 19,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 8,648 shares during the period. 62.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells, which produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells.

