Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Shares Bought by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 704.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 571 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 103.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 132 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies in the first quarter valued at $41,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carlisle Companies Stock Down 1.6 %

CSL stock opened at $307.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $195.04 and a 52 week high of $318.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $268.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $253.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Carlisle Companies Increases Dividend

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.99 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 57.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. This is an increase from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is currently 20.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CSL shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 40,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.77, for a total transaction of $12,850,408.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 119,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,879,990.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Carlisle Companies news, insider Nicholas J. Shears sold 10,617 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.44, for a total transaction of $3,317,175.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,496 shares in the company, valued at $4,841,570.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO D Christian Koch sold 40,567 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.77, for a total transaction of $12,850,408.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,879,990.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,456 shares of company stock valued at $18,458,337. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

