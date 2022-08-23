Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. reduced its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 176,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,799 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $8,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Carrier Global by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 69,450,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,766,967,000 after buying an additional 9,951,763 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 65,581,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,557,121,000 after acquiring an additional 5,135,409 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,737,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,054,000 after acquiring an additional 876,829 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,675,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,435,000 after acquiring an additional 218,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,524,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,043,000 after purchasing an additional 439,530 shares during the period. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CARR opened at $41.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.35. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $34.12 and a one year high of $58.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 22nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.11%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CARR. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $41.00 target price on Carrier Global in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.93.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

