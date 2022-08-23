Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Shares Sold by Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators trimmed its stake in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Cerner were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cerner during the first quarter worth $39,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its position in Cerner by 78.0% in the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Cerner in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Cerner in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cerner alerts:

Cerner Stock Performance

NASDAQ CERN opened at $94.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a PE ratio of 47.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.77. Cerner Co. has a one year low of $69.08 and a one year high of $95.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Cerner

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Cerner in a report on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.20.

(Get Rating)

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.