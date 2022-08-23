ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Shares Purchased by Nvwm LLC

Nvwm LLC raised its position in shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) by 119.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,364 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in ChargePoint were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of ChargePoint by 76,206.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 876,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,703,000 after purchasing an additional 875,611 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of ChargePoint by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,032,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,668,000 after purchasing an additional 536,767 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of ChargePoint by 3,499.5% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 550,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,941,000 after purchasing an additional 535,046 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of ChargePoint by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,948,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,171,000 after purchasing an additional 516,124 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ChargePoint by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,230,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,485,000 after purchasing an additional 488,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CHPT opened at $14.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.12 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.58. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $28.72.

Insider Transactions at ChargePoint

ChargePoint ( NYSE:CHPT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $81.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.10 million. ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 53.96% and a negative net margin of 107.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael Linse sold 1,696,646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total value of $23,023,486.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Rebecca Chavez sold 1,919 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total value of $26,155.97. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 262,867 shares in the company, valued at $3,582,877.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Linse sold 1,696,646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total value of $23,023,486.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,118,476 shares of company stock valued at $28,874,024 in the last three months. 23.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CHPT. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on ChargePoint from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on ChargePoint from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on ChargePoint from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on ChargePoint from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on ChargePoint from $14.00 to $15.50 in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ChargePoint has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.07.

ChargePoint Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Further Reading

