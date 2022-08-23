Chorus (OTCMKTS:CHRYY) & Orbsat (OTCMKTS:OSAT) Critical Contrast

Chorus (OTCMKTS:CHRYY – Get Rating) and Orbsat (OTCMKTS:OSAT – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Chorus and Orbsat’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Chorus alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chorus $658.50 million 3.31 $32.67 million N/A N/A Orbsat $5.69 million 3.56 -$2.76 million N/A N/A

Chorus has higher revenue and earnings than Orbsat.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

8.5% of Orbsat shares are held by institutional investors. 29.9% of Orbsat shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Chorus and Orbsat’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chorus N/A N/A N/A Orbsat -83.01% -81.44% -65.84%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Chorus and Orbsat, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chorus 0 1 0 0 2.00 Orbsat 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Chorus has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orbsat has a beta of 2.22, indicating that its share price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Chorus beats Orbsat on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chorus

(Get Rating)

Chorus Limited provides fixed line communications infrastructure services in New Zealand. It offers phone and broadband services over copper and fiber networks for residential and business customers; and very high-speed digital subscriber line broadband services. The company also provides colocation services. Chorus Limited was founded in 2008 and is based in Wellington, New Zealand.

About Orbsat

(Get Rating)

Orbsat Corp. engages in the provision of satellite based services and solutions for commercial, government and individual users. The firm’s services include satellite communication solutions, emergency location systems, high-speed satellite internet and global asset and personnel monitoring, customized ground station systems and custom product design. It also focuses on the distribution, development and reselling of satellite enabled communications hardware. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Aventura, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for Chorus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chorus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.