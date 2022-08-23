Citigroup Increases Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Price Target to $640.00

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by analysts at Citigroup from $605.00 to $640.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.97% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $630.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $605.00 to $587.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks to $545.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $641.06.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks Trading Down 1.1 %

PANW opened at $508.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $503.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $531.94. Palo Alto Networks has a 12-month low of $367.21 and a 12-month high of $640.90. The firm has a market cap of $50.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.65, a PEG ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 1.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.11. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 57.50% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.63) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.72, for a total transaction of $2,128,367.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 236,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,486,273.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.01, for a total transaction of $6,072,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 696,273 shares in the company, valued at $352,321,100.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.72, for a total transaction of $2,128,367.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 236,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,486,273.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,805 shares of company stock worth $419,078,584 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 8.8% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 347.7% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 591 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 5.9% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 499 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,386,000. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.