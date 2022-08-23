CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) Shares Bought by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,497 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in CNA Financial were worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CORDA Investment Management LLC. boosted its holdings in CNA Financial by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 499,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,294,000 after purchasing an additional 14,629 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in CNA Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNA Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNA Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $532,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CNA Financial by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. 99.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com cut CNA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 31st.

Shares of NYSE CNA opened at $40.73 on Tuesday. CNA Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $39.57 and a twelve month high of $50.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.66.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.13). CNA Financial had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 9.28%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CNA Financial Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. CNA Financial’s payout ratio is presently 41.88%.

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

