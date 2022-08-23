Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd decreased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 394,152 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd’s holdings in Comcast were worth $14,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Comcast by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,004,947 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $8,958,989,000 after buying an additional 4,198,673 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 156,125,921 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,857,828,000 after purchasing an additional 12,642,202 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 84,666,165 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,261,248,000 after purchasing an additional 958,091 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,539,982 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,992,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575,372 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $2,507,025,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CMCSA. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Comcast in a research note on Friday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.17.

Insider Activity

Comcast Stock Down 2.7 %

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CMCSA opened at $37.62 on Tuesday. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $36.57 and a one year high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.67 and its 200-day moving average is $43.24. The company has a market capitalization of $166.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.91.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

