Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. Buys 1,281 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 2.0% of Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 141,720,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,441,376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277,065 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,806,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,548,705,000 after purchasing an additional 687,571 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,092,843,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,802,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,819,021,000 after purchasing an additional 273,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,276,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,785,669,000 after buying an additional 160,698 shares during the period. 70.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPM stock opened at $116.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $342.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.01. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $106.06 and a twelve month high of $172.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.78 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

JPM has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group reduced their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $137.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.