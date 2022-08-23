ContentBox Market Cap Hits $410,067.84 (BOX)

ContentBox (BOX) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 23rd. ContentBox has a total market capitalization of $410,067.84 and approximately $85,294.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ContentBox has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. One ContentBox coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00009079 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.90 or 0.00218929 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000287 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Trillium (TT) traded down 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About ContentBox

ContentBox (CRYPTO:BOX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,719,946,327 coins. The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here. ContentBox’s official website is contentbox.one. ContentBox’s official message board is medium.com/contentbox.

Buying and Selling ContentBox

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ContentBox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ContentBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

