Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Stock Position Cut by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,302 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Copart were worth $8,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CPRT. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Copart by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Copart by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its position in shares of Copart by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 681 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Copart by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank boosted its position in shares of Copart by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Copart Price Performance

CPRT stock opened at $124.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $102.21 and a one year high of $161.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.79 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling at Copart

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CPRT shares. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Copart to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Copart to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Copart presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.75.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total value of $8,862,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Matt Blunt sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.72, for a total value of $1,157,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total transaction of $8,862,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

See Also

