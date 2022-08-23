Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) Stock Position Lifted by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Rating) by 79.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,304 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,853 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Corsair Gaming were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ purchased a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming during the first quarter valued at $10,064,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Corsair Gaming in the 1st quarter worth about $4,614,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 574.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 140,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 119,707 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,006,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Corsair Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,303,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CRSR. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Corsair Gaming in a research note on Friday, May 6th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Corsair Gaming to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Corsair Gaming to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corsair Gaming presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.22.

Corsair Gaming Stock Performance

Corsair Gaming stock opened at $15.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.56. Corsair Gaming, Inc. has a one year low of $12.23 and a one year high of $30.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.31.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.24). Corsair Gaming had a positive return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $283.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Corsair Gaming’s quarterly revenue was down 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Corsair Gaming, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corsair Gaming Profile

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

