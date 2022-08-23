CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,763 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $8,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 159.6% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 440.0% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. 63.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRWD. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Guggenheim began coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded CrowdStrike from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded CrowdStrike from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Twenty-seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Trading Down 2.4 %

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 12,103 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total transaction of $2,426,893.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 180,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,144,131.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 12,103 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total transaction of $2,426,893.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 180,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,144,131.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 71,528 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total transaction of $11,827,154.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 958,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,456,393.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 103,782 shares of company stock valued at $17,581,741 in the last three months. 6.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CRWD stock opened at $185.88 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $182.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.00 and a 52-week high of $298.48.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 14.50% and a negative net margin of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $487.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Profile

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.