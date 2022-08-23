CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

Posted by on Aug 23rd, 2022

CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTOGet Rating) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I lifted their target price on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Raymond James started coverage on CTO Realty Growth in a research report on Friday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Jonestrading upped their target price on CTO Realty Growth from $25.00 to $26.67 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. BTIG Research set a $24.00 price target on CTO Realty Growth in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded CTO Realty Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.40.

CTO Realty Growth Price Performance

NYSE CTO opened at $22.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 6.05 and a quick ratio of 6.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.62. CTO Realty Growth has a 52-week low of $17.55 and a 52-week high of $23.07.

Insider Activity at CTO Realty Growth

In related news, Director George R. Brokaw purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.40 per share, for a total transaction of $60,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,416.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CTO Realty Growth news, Director George R. Brokaw acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.40 per share, with a total value of $60,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,416.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 7,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.86 per share, with a total value of $130,895.94. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 887,470 shares in the company, valued at $15,850,214.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 30,135 shares of company stock valued at $575,826. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CTO Realty Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grace & White Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 214.0% during the 2nd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 414,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,437,000 after purchasing an additional 282,253 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 285,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,937,000 after buying an additional 7,363 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 163,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,823,000 after buying an additional 43,961 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 128,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,502,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 166.6% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 81,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,402,000 after acquiring an additional 50,903 shares during the period. 65.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTO Realty Growth Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CTO Realty Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTO Realty Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.