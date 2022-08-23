CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I lifted their target price on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Raymond James started coverage on CTO Realty Growth in a research report on Friday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Jonestrading upped their target price on CTO Realty Growth from $25.00 to $26.67 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. BTIG Research set a $24.00 price target on CTO Realty Growth in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded CTO Realty Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.40.

NYSE CTO opened at $22.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 6.05 and a quick ratio of 6.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.62. CTO Realty Growth has a 52-week low of $17.55 and a 52-week high of $23.07.

In related news, Director George R. Brokaw purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.40 per share, for a total transaction of $60,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,416.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other CTO Realty Growth news, Director George R. Brokaw acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.40 per share, with a total value of $60,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,416.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 7,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.86 per share, with a total value of $130,895.94. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 887,470 shares in the company, valued at $15,850,214.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 30,135 shares of company stock valued at $575,826. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grace & White Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 214.0% during the 2nd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 414,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,437,000 after purchasing an additional 282,253 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 285,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,937,000 after buying an additional 7,363 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 163,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,823,000 after buying an additional 43,961 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 128,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,502,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 166.6% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 81,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,402,000 after acquiring an additional 50,903 shares during the period. 65.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).

