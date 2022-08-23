CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO) Upgraded to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO – Get Rating) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report issued on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

CTO has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com cut CTO Realty Growth from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th. Jonestrading raised their price objective on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $25.00 to $26.67 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research report on Friday, June 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research set a $24.00 price target on CTO Realty Growth in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I increased their price target on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $24.40.

NYSE CTO opened at $22.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $403.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.76. CTO Realty Growth has a one year low of $17.55 and a one year high of $23.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a $0.3733 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.77%. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.71%.

In other news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 6,824 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.93 per share, for a total transaction of $115,530.32. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 913,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,458,478.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Robert Blakeslee Gable purchased 1,245 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.50 per share, with a total value of $26,767.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,616.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 6,824 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.93 per share, for a total transaction of $115,530.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 913,082 shares in the company, valued at $15,458,478.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 30,135 shares of company stock valued at $575,826 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 7.1% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 27,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 1.0% in the first quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 131,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,747,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.42% of the company’s stock.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).

