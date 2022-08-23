Datarius Credit Hits Market Capitalization of $42,844.27 (DTRC)

Datarius Credit (DTRC) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 23rd. Over the last seven days, Datarius Credit has traded 16.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Datarius Credit has a market capitalization of $42,844.27 and $114.00 worth of Datarius Credit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Datarius Credit coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Datarius Credit Coin Profile

DTRC is a coin. Datarius Credit’s total supply is 239,992,867 coins and its circulating supply is 201,017,063 coins. The official website for Datarius Credit is datarius.io. Datarius Credit’s official Twitter account is @Datariuscrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Datarius Credit is medium.com/@datariuscryptobank.

Buying and Selling Datarius Credit

According to CryptoCompare, “Datarius is an Ethereum-based social P2P cryptobank. DTRC is an ERC20 utility token that allows its holders to access and participate in the Datarius banking system. The token holders will also receive 65% of the fees and charges collected by the Datarius cryptobank. The amount shall be distributed annually starting from 2019, in proportion to the number of the token holders. “

