Dean Investment Associates LLC Lowers Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Dean Investment Associates LLC reduced its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 4,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.2% during the first quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.0% during the first quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,134,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $116.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.01. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $106.06 and a 1 year high of $172.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JPM. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Societe Generale raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

